Daily arrest log - Sept. 28

Below are the arrests for Sept. 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Christopher Acord, 29, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 5:13 p.m. at 821 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with a warrant for body attachment.

Emily Canady, 36, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 5:09 p.m. at 821 W. Mulberry St. she was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Bernard Grayer Jr, 27, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor), false reporting (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to appear.

Mario Long, 47, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 8:39 p.m. at 901 E. Monroe St. He was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor and class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a warrant for resisting law enforcement, two warrants for PTR, and two warrants for felony arrest.

Richard Malone, 33, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 12:17 p.m. at 1226 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for a felony arrest.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Shannon Moore, 34, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Elijah Ramsey, 29, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 1:20 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for domestic battery.

Brittany Smith, 24, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 7:41 p.m. at 741 S. Elizabeth St. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Maxwell Wolner, 35, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 4:21 p.m. at 529 Elk Dr. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Jonathon Williams, 35, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Matthew Bitzell, 31, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 12:54 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Dr. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).