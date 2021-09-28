Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 27

Below are the arrests for Sept. 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Denton Brandenburg, 28, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 4:39 p.m. at 2800 Sugar Ln. for possession of a precursor (level 6 felony), domestic battery-injury to a pregnant person (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of schedule a II, III or IV substance (class a misdemeanor).
Benjamin Ditmore, 46, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 8:20 p.m. at 1913 W. Havens for a hit and run accident (class B misdemeanor).
Patrick Steps, 34, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 11:25 p.m. at Sycamore and McCann for never obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated.
Aaron Woodard, 37, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 11:56 p.m. at 931 and Boulevard for operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor) and operating with intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).