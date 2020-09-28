Daily arrest log - Sept. 25 to 28

Below are the arrests for Sept. 25 to 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jacob Breigenzer, 40, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 1:56 a.m. at 5303 Algonquin Trail. He was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Samantha Buchanan, 26, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 2:30 a.m. at 5303 Algonquin Trail. She was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Heather VanMeter, 41, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 2:35 a.m. at 635 S. Union St. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), false reporting (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for failure to appear.

James White Jr, 33, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 4:32 a.m. at 5601 Treaty Lane. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Terell Barber, 25, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 10:05 p.m. at 1107 S. Plate St. He was charged with simple assault (class A misdemeanor).

Matthew Bitzell, 31, was arrested on Sept. 28 at 12:54 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Drive. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Daniel Bray Jr., 34, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter (level 2 felony), reckless homicide (level 5 felony), criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (level 6 felony), and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Ashley Chandler, 29, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 12:29 a.m. at Council Ring Boulevard. She was charged with resisting (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Nichole Connolly, 38, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 11:25 p.m. at North Morrison Street and West North Street. She was charged with a warrant for theft.

Barbara Edwards, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 4:20 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Daniel Good Jr, 37, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 3:37 p.m. at East Southway Boulevard and South Goyer Road. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Roger Gilvin Jr, 51, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 1:25 p.m. at 604 Holly Dr. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Richard Guge, 33, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 4:22 p.m. at 1043 S. McCann St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Ronald Hayes, 40, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 7:53 p.m. at 417 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Stacie Landers, 47, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 4:22 p.m. at 804 S. Purdum St. She was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Chynna McDonald, 26, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 7:41 p.m. at 525 S. Main St. She was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Jessica McElray, 42, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 6:15 p.m. at 1201 S. Reed Road. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Elijah Ramsey, 29, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 5:33 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. He was charged with counterfeiting (level 6 felony), false reporting (class B misdemeanor), false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Nathaniel Richardson, 54, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 9:23 p.m. at North Ohio Street West Jefferson Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Brenden Rostrom, 41, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 3:40 p.m. at 2798 Bridgestone Circle. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Nicklaus Snay, 25, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 5:49 p.m. at 2601 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Melvin Ulloa, 39, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 2:02 a.m. at 1101 S. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Curtis Williams Sr., 52, was arrested on Sept. 27 at 1:12 a.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Karen Yarnevic, 67, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 3:40 a.m. at 2501 N. Apperson Way. She was charged with a warrant for burglary.