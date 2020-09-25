Daily arrest log - Sept. 24

Below are the arrests for Sept. 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Raymond Bitner Sr., 46, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 11:37 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Cooper Street. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant from Miami County.
Trevor Brieger, 35, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 4:56 p.m. at State Road 932 and East Alto Road. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), resisting (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Derek Mcelroy, 35, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 10:46 p.m. at 1000 W. Havens St. He was charged with a warrant for domestic battery.
Makayla Mason, 20, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 12:20 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and North Apperson Way. She was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).