Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 24-26

Below are the arrests for Sept. 24-26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Earnest Battle, 46, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 1:40 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. Apt. #F36 for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Shane Borneman, 49, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 12:23 a.m. at 616 E. North St. for two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and habitual traffic violater-life (level 5 felony).

Katherine Boyer, 34, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 2:05 a.m. at Boulevard and Washington for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Jonathan Capers, 31, was arrested on Sept. 25 at Delphos and Hoffer for operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Dominica Carter, 34, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 1:30 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. Apt. #F36 for domestic battery.

Gregory Culbertson, 53, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 12:35 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of Meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Frederick Czerwin Jr., 32, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 7:40 p.m. at 518. Essex Dr. for two counts of operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor and Level 6 felony).

Sherman Jackson, 18, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 2:30 a.m. at East Morgan Street and North Apperson Way for dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Lamar Greer, 21, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 6:50 p.m. at Superior and Waugh for possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor).

Fonston Hizer, 48, was arrested on Sept. 26 at 11:55 p.m. at North and Locke for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and a warrant (petition to revoke).

Ijhania Hubbard, 34, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 12:12 a.m. at Morgan and Touby Pike for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and two counts of operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor and class A misdemeanor).

Mandy Johnson, 31, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 3:55 p.m. at 1916 E. Vaile for a warrant (petition to revoke).

Chrystalyn Myers, 36, was arrested on Sept. 24 at 12:34 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland for kidnapping (level 5 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Jason Roberts, 26, was arrested on Sept. 25 at 2:40 a.m. at 712 N.Delphos for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Char-Michael Williams Jr., was arrested on Sept. 24 at 11:01 p.m. at Jackson and Indiana for a warrant (criminal trespass).