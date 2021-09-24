Below are the arrests for Sept. 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Natalie Alcorn, 38, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 4:32 p.m. at 602 Southlea Dr. for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Andrew Covey, 41, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 3:26 a.m. at Sycamore and Berkley for operating a vehicle with an Ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).
Austin Duchateau, 23, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 9:01 p.m. at 1476 E. 400 S. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Illa Isenor, 42, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 11:50 p.m. at 1126 S. Cooper St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), intimidation (level 5 felony) and neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony).
Kenneth Kail, 50, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 1:12 a.m. at NB US 31, Exit 166 for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony).
Matthew Kennedy, 23, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 1:12 a.m. at Washington Street and N SB for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Michael Klemme, 27, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 2:15 a.m. at 1328 E. Mulberry St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Makayla Sliter, 20, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 1:00 a.m. at North Washington Street for a warrant (Miami County).
Joshua Sliter, 29, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 1:10 a.m. at North Washington Street for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
James Thompson, 33, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 7:10 p.m. at North Washington Street and Herhart for driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 23
