Daily arrest log - Sept. 23

Below are the arrests for Sept. 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ayrton Owen, 20, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 1:09 a.m. at West Boulevard Street and North Webster Street. He was charged with a warrant for theft.
Zachary Pittman, 22, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 12:23 a.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).
Robinson Betancourt, 42, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 6:09 p.m. at 2602 N. Washington St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Jesus Cruz, 61, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 11:40 p.m. at S Calumet Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for driving while suspended.
Nathaniel Long, 38, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 4:01 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Avenue. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).
Jonathon Roper, 35, was arrested on Sept. 23 at 12:20 p.m. at East Firmin Street and South Locke Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).