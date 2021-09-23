Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 22

Below are the arrests for Sept. 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brandon Brown, 34, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 1:49 a.m. at Lincoln Road and 931 for operating a vehicle with an Ace or .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Christopher Dillman, 48, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 5:25 p.m. at 2316 N. Delphos St. for residential entry (level 6 felony).
Darius Eubank,23, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 1:30 a.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Kathy Hume, 38, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 7:39 p.m. at 3949 S. Dixon Rd. for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Karlee Hutchins, 22, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 1:34 a.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Brazion Nieto, 22, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 1:38 a.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant (Tipton County).
Tucker Platt, 21, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 3:51 a.m. at 2110 S. Lafountain St. Apt. #104 for battery-bodily waste (level 6 felony), residential entry (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication-alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Christine Shane, 45, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 7:07 p.m. at 3949 S. Dixon Rd. for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Andrew Williams, 27, was arrested on Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m. in Indianapolis for a warrant (attempted murder).
Ricardo Young, 28, was arrested on Sept.22 at 1918 W.Sycamore St. for possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).