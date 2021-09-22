Daily arrest log - Sept. 21

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.