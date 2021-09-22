Daily arrest log - Sept. 21

Below are the arrests for Sept. 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jamie Buckner, 52, was arrested on Sept. 21 at 4:20 a.m. at 210 W. Walnut St. Ap.#102 for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Korine Graul, 29, was arrested on Sept. 21 at 1:10 a.m. at 1236 N.Wabash St. #8 for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Karra Riggins, 29, was arrested on Sept. 21 at 4:22 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street for warrant (violation of pretrial release) and warrant (dealing schedule IV controlled substance).
Marco Simpson, 30, was arrested on Sept. 21at 1:20 a.m. at 420 E. Morgan St. for theft-shoplifting (class A misdemeanor).
Randy Young II, 39, was arrested on Sept. 21 at 2:48 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. Apt# Er-Nu for warrant (petition to revoke.)