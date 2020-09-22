You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - Sept. 21

Below are the arrests for Sept. 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jeremy Miller, 28, was arrested on Sept. 21 at 1:06 a.m. at 700 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

