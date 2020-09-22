editor's pick featured Daily arrest log - Sept. 21 Sep 22, 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Updated 13 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below are the arrests for Sept. 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Jeremy Miller, 28, was arrested on Sept. 21 at 1:06 a.m. at 700 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County Daily Arrests Arrest Log Arrests Sept. 21 Kpd