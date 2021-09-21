Below are the arrests for Sept. 17-19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrew Abney, 20, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 11:51 p.m. at 425 W. Superior St. for criminal mischief (class A misdemeanor).
Richard Brewer, 44, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 7:26 p.m. at 1718 E. Boulevard St. for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Nicholas Evans, 38, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 11:54 p.m. at South Plate Street and East Hoffer Street for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).
Todd Fowler, 50, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 11:20 p.m. at 17th Street and Markland Avenue for a warrant (conversion).
Bricely Picasso, 19, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 9:11 p.m. at 1121 W. Monroe St. for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Markiss Young, 31, was arrested on Sept. 20 at 11:32 p.m. at 1236 N. Wabash St. Apt #8 for disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication-alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 20
Below are the arrests for Sept. 17-19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.