Daily arrest log - Sept. 2

Below are the arrests for Sept. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Belinda Mahomes, 30, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 3:24 a.m. at U.S. 31 and State Road 24. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Traevon Johnson, 29, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 11 p.m. at West Madison Street and South Webster Street. He was charged with a warrant for a prior driving while suspended.
Shane Richardson, 30, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 8:20 p.m. at 612 W. Rainbow Circle. He was charged with intimidation (level 5 felony).