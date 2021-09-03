Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 2

Below are the arrests for Sept. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Madison Berry, 22, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 12:25 a.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Rd for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Hoshea Blackamore Jr., 27, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 12:09 a.m. at West Taylor Street and North Buckeye Street for possession of stolen property (level 6 felony).
Kelly Byers, 42, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 8:11 p.m. at North Waugh Street and East Lordeman Street for deception-legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of a schedule II, III, or IV drug (class A misdemeanor).
Amanda McCombs, 41, was arrested on Sept. 2 at 12:29 a.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Rd for possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).