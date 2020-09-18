Daily arrest log - Sept. 17

Below are the arrests for Sept. 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tiffany Black, 40, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 6:24 p.m. at 1500 S. Plate St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), intimidation (level 6 felony), and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).
Glean Clingaman, 57, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 3:25 p.m. at 800 E. Vaile St. He was charged with intimidation (level 6 felony).
Kayla Clingaman, 24, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 3:25 p.m. at 800 E. Vaile St. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).
Joshua Cooper, 40, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 11:26 a.m. at 1117 W. North St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for theft.