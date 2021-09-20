Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 17-19

Below are the arrests for Sept. 17-19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Aerial Blanton, 25, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 3:49 a.m. at 2414 N. Main St. for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Ethan Bowman, 23, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 11:54 a.m. at Washington Street and Gerheart for leaving the scene of a crash-injury (class A misdemeanor).

Kevin Catron, 53, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 4:20 a.m. at Markland Avenue and Waugh Street for a warrant/ petition to revoke.

Robert Clark II, 26, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 1:28 a.m. at Home Avenue and East Lincoln Road for leaving the scene of a crash-property damage (class B misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Jamie Collins, 41, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 12:36 a.m. at 100. S. Union St. for a warrant (Hancock County).

Sandye Dempsey, 49, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 6:57 p.m. at 1321 N. Philips St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Yehoshaphat Green, 33, was arrested on Sept. 18 at South Washington Street and King Street for resisting law enforcement (class a misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Katura Heard, 42, was arrested on Sept. 18 at West Sycamore Street and Kingston Road for counterfeiting (level 6 felony).

Demetrius Hunter, 39, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 1:10 a.m. at Lincoln and Washington for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Sandra Johnson, 61, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 11:59 a.m. at 55 W. 330 S for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Kaelin Lemons, 26, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 4:28 a.m. at Jay Street and Markland Avenue for driving while suspended-prior (class a misdemeanor).

James McKoon, 48, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 9:03 p.m. at 201 N. Phillips for operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Carrie Mosier, 25, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 11:36 p.m. at 907 Miami Blvd. for leaving the scene of a crash- property damage (class B misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-property damage (class C misdemeanor).

Richard Orr, 51, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 8:43 a.m. at East Havens Street and North Apperson wat for a warrant (Wabash County).

Edward Partlow, 44, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 12:33 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Plate Street for a warrant (three counts of failure to appear) and a warrant (Miami County).

Duwayne Ruffin, 44, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 4:55 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Plate Street for a warrant/ failure to appear.

April Russell, 39, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 1:20 a.m. at South Waugh Street and East Markland Avenue for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-passenger less than 18 (level 6 felony).

Becky Schmitt, 46, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 9:59 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street for dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Amy Walker, 39, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 2:08 a.m. at West Sycamore Street and Kingston Road for possession of Marijuana (class B misdemeanor).