Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 17-19

Below are the arrests for Sept. 17-19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Aerial Blanton, 25, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 3:49 a.m. at 2414 N. Main St. for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Ethan Bowman, 23, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 11:54 a.m. at Washington Street and Gerheart for leaving the scene of a crash-injury (class A misdemeanor).
Kevin Catron, 53, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 4:20 a.m. at Markland Avenue and Waugh Street for a warrant/ petition to revoke.
Robert Clark II, 26, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 1:28 a.m. at Home Avenue and East Lincoln Road for leaving the scene of a crash-property damage (class B misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Jamie Collins, 41, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 12:36 a.m. at 100. S. Union St. for a warrant (Hancock County).
Sandye Dempsey, 49, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 6:57 p.m. at 1321 N. Philips St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Yehoshaphat Green, 33, was arrested on Sept. 18 at South Washington Street and King Street for resisting law enforcement (class a misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Katura Heard, 42, was arrested on Sept. 18 at West Sycamore Street and Kingston Road for counterfeiting (level 6 felony).
Demetrius Hunter, 39, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 1:10 a.m. at Lincoln and Washington for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor).
Sandra Johnson, 61, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 11:59 a.m. at 55 W. 330 S for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Kaelin Lemons, 26, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 4:28 a.m. at Jay Street and Markland Avenue for driving while suspended-prior (class a misdemeanor).
James McKoon, 48, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 9:03 p.m. at 201 N. Phillips for operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Carrie Mosier, 25, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 11:36 p.m. at 907 Miami Blvd. for leaving the scene of a crash- property damage (class B misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-property damage (class C misdemeanor).
Richard Orr, 51, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 8:43 a.m. at East Havens Street and North Apperson wat for a warrant (Wabash County).
Edward Partlow, 44, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 12:33 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Plate Street for a warrant (three counts of failure to appear) and a warrant (Miami County).
Duwayne Ruffin, 44, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 4:55 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Plate Street for a warrant/ failure to appear.
April Russell, 39, was arrested on Sept. 19 at 1:20 a.m. at South Waugh Street and East Markland Avenue for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-passenger less than 18 (level 6 felony).
Becky Schmitt, 46, was arrested on Sept. 17 at 9:59 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street for dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Amy Walker, 39, was arrested on Sept. 18 at 2:08 a.m. at West Sycamore Street and Kingston Road for possession of Marijuana (class B misdemeanor).