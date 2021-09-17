Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 16

Below are the arrests for Sept. 16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jerry Glenn III, 34, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 6:28 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland for a warrant/ Marion County.
Frank Guffey II, 37, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 6:42 p.m. at 801 N. Indiana St. for resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), warrant/ pre-trial release. three counts of warrant/ failure to appear and warrant/ Grant County.
Cody Long, 24, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 6:32 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland #6 for a warrant.
Amy Lowe, 32, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 6:28 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland #6 for a warrant.
Matthew Vance, 30, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 6:22 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland for a warrant/ failure to appear.
James Williams, 39, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 8:41 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Plate Street for a warrant/ failure to appear.