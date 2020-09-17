Daily arrest log - Sept. 16

Below are the arrests for Sept. 16. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mario Campbell, 42, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 8:57 a.m. at 1109 S. Main St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Freddie Armour, 49, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 1:57 a.m. at 512 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).
Cheryl Atwell, 64, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 12:40 a.m. at 1003 Waubesa Court. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Dustin Atwell, 34, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 12:52 a.m. at 1003 Waubesa Court. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Ginger Dewitt, 43, was arrested on Sept. 16 at 12:21 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).