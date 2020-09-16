Daily arrest log - Sept. 15

Below are the arrests for September 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ashley Carter, 35, was arrested on Sept. 15 at 10:15 p.m. at 600 S. Bell St. She was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for PTR.
Isaiah Fisher, 20, was arrested on Sept. 15 at 12:20 a.m. at 5103 Council Ring. He was charged with a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Jeremy Penn, 39, was arrested on Sept. 15 at 10:30 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).