Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 15

Below are the arrests for Sept. 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Jewell, 36, was arrested on Sept. 15 at 1:16 a.m. at Jefferson Street and Bell Street for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Philip Reynolds, 40, was arrested on Sept. 15 at 9:06 p.m. at West Havens and North McCann Street for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Jason Whittaker, 45, was arrested on Sept. 15 at 7:07 a.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Rd. for warrant/ petition to revoke.
Brandon Wilson, 42, was arrested on Jefferson Street and bell Street for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and endangerment (class a misdemeanor).