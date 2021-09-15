Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 14

Below are the arrests for Sept. 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Richard Becker, 39, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 11:00 p.m. at 854 N. 300 W. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Jeremy Eyer, 23, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 4:35 a.m. at West North Street and North Washington Street for operating without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor).
Antwan Haliburton Jr., 20, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 8:45 p.m. at North Wabash Street and West Monroe Street for warrant/ failure to appear.
Zhana Leonard, 18, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 1:48 a.m. at North Street and Washington Street for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Lisa Robinson, 57, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 3:45 p.m. at 911 E. North St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Blake Singer, 21, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 2:12 p.m. at 710 S. Webster St. for warrant/ possession of a firearm.
Kylee Watts, 38, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 5:38 a.m. at East Havens Street and North Apperson Way for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), manufacturing/ dealing meth (level 2 felony), possession of meth (level 4 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Rodger Wisehart Jr, 41, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 5:30 a.m. at North Apperson Way and Havens Street for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), manufacturing and dealing meth (level 2 felony) and possession of meth (level 4 felony).
Rachelle Wilcox, 40, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 5:48 a.m. at East Havens Street and North Apperson Way for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), manufacturing and dealing meth (level 2 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony).
