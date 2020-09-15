Daily arrest log - Sept. 14

Below are the arrests for Sept. 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Autumn Dillman, 37, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 11:10 p.m. at West Elm Street and South Ohio Street. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Latina East, 38, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 11:40 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. She was charged with six warrants for failure to appear.
Randall Prather, 41, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 9:30 p.m. at 804 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant from Clark County.
James Sullivan Jr., 20, was arrested on Sept. 14 at 3:55 p.m. at 620 W. Taylor St. He was charged with strangulation (level 6 felony).