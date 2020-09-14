You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - Sept. 11 to 13

Below are the arrests for Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Angela Lane, 61, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 3:34 a.m. at North Bell Street and West Monroe Street. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and operating with a controlled substance in body (class C misdemeanor).

Marquis Wiggins, 23, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 2:28 a.m. at East Mulberry Street and South Buckeye Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor).

Lorey Anderson, 56, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 5:32 p.m. at 900 W. Defenbaugh St. She was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Colton Burnette, 19, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 11:30 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

William Cleland, 31, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 12:56 a.m. at 212 S. Locke St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for non-compliance.

Levi Gross, 19, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 11:30 at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Tiffany Gilbert, 29, was arrested on Sept. 13 at 11:36 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Elizabeth Street. She was charged with reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Reginald Greene, 42, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 11:27 p.m. at 3207 Susan Ct. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Kimberly Houston, 46, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 1:28 a.m. at 1220 E. Blvd. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Holye Marshall, 31, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 1:06 p.m. at West Sycamore Street and North Indiana Street. She was charged with battery against an officer (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class B misdemeanor), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Shelley Minniear, 46, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 6:41 p.m. at 5905 Peshewa Ct. She was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Chad Munden, 43, was arrested on Sept. 13 at 1:23 a.m. at 1220 E. Blvd. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Jonathon Ramos, 35, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 6:56 p.m. at South Webster Street and West Pipeline Way. He was charged with robbery (level 5 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Brandon Riggle, 35, was arrested on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. at 1952 W. Haves St. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Jessie Smith, 30, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 1:02 a.m. at 212 S. Locke St.

Allison Spurlin, 32, was arrested on Sept. 13 at 12:26 p.m. at 406 E. Sycamore St. She was charged with a warrant for indirect contempt.

Travis Angel, 18, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 11:30 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

James White Jr, 33, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 8:43 p.m. at East Gano Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Jason Wines, 43, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 7:45 p.m. at 600 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.

