Daily arrest log - Sept. 10

Below are the arrests for Sept. 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Adam Dively, 27, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at Fischer Street and South Webster Street. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Wendy Bradley, 37, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 12:51 p.m. at North Market Street and West Defenbaugh Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Danyale Mars, 30, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 10:18 a.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. She was charged with a warrant for PTR.
Andrew Ramer, 37, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 9:30 p.m. at 1345 S. Waugh St. He was charged domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).