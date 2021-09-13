Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 10-12

Below are the arrests for Sept. 10-12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Chelsea Barker, 32, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 4:34 p.m. at 2217 N. Ohio St. for warrant/ failure to appear.

Jaymi Claxton, 55, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 2:01 a.m. at Harrison Street and Apperson Way for operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Christopher Criglear, 23, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 1:17 p.m. at US 31 (161 mile marker) for dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Jonathon Dickey, 51, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. at East Morgan Street and Jay Street for being a habitual traffic violator.

Rose Gilbreath, 46, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 2:53 a.m. at Vaile Avenue and Jay Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).

Benjamin Hicks, 28, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 1:56 a.m. at 900 S. Berkley for operating while under the influence (class C misdmeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Angela Hilligoss, 37, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 1:20 p.m. at 804 E. Markland Ave. for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Terri Hughes, 31, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 12:17 p.m. at 1800 E. Markland Ave. for warrant/ Cass County.

Joshua Minns, 18, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 3:57 a.m. at 3708 Carmelita Blvd. for minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Dennis Moody, 45, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 5:50 a.m. at South Courtland Avenue and Park Avenue for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of schedule of a I, II, III, IV,or V drug (class A misdemeanor) and operating while under there influence (class C misdemeanor).

Joshua Murphy, 31, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 1:28 a.m. at State Street and Apperson Way for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ petition to revoke.

Ryan Schultz, 35, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 11:26 p.m. at 713 N. Purdum St. for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ failure to appear.

Jessica Smith, 42, was arrested on Sept. 12 at 8:45 p.m. at East Mulberry Street and North Market Street for warrant/ violation of pretrial release.

Kassie Stone, 45, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 12:16 a.m. at 1800 E. Markland Ave. for warrant/ petition to revoke.

James Thomas, 24, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 2:52 a.m. at 1801 E. Lincoln Rd. for theft (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ conversion.

Lola Washington, 34, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 3:35 a.m. at Home Avenue and East Hoffer Street for operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Scott West, 52, was arrested on Sept. 10 at 3:12 p.m. at Indiana 931 and East Markland Avenue for theft (level 6 felony).

Markiss Young, 31, was arrested on Sept. 11 at 1:07 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. for criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).