Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 1

Below are the arrests for Sept. 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charles Conkle III, 53, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 2:28 a.m. at 1304 E. Wheeler St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class c misdemeanor).
Lakina Tyler, 28, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 12:39 a.m. at East Havens Street and North Locke Street for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while Intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).
Alicia Wheeler, 52, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 8:49 p.m. at 174 E. North St. for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule II, III, or IV drug (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).