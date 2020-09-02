Daily arrest log - Sept. 1

Below are the arrests for Sept. 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anna Hillan, 49, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 3:30 a.m. at West Carter Street and South Ohio Street. She was charged with battery on an officer (level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
James Lowe, 33, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at 5002 Council Ring. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), confinement (level 6 felony), and interfering in reporting a crime (class A misdemeanor).
James McGee, 53, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 11:38 p.m. at South Locke Street and West Monroe Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Antoinette Washington, 50, was arrested on Sept. 1 at 8:45 p.m. at 2275 W. Jefferson St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).