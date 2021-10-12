Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 8-11

Below are the arrests for Oct. 8-11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Julian Anderson, 34, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 1:23 a.m. at 1310 S. Market for a warrant (failure to appear).

Erik Bowland, 30, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 3:45 a.m. at Washington and Edgewater for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Jerry Casbon Jr., 48, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 2:45 a.m. at 818 Clark St. for a warrant (violation of pre-trial).

Levi Dodd, 30, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at 818 W. Taylor for domestic battery-simple assault (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Patricia Howard, 33, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 1:23 a.m. at Bell and Gano for possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), dealing meth (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 4 felony) and a warrant (violation of pre-trial).

Ronald Humerickhouse, 29, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 4:53 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Angela Jones, 24, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 11:04 p.m. at Locke and Elm for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Kendra McKnight, 31, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 1:21 a.m. at Sycamore and Ohio for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Angela Mendoza, 33, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 3:47 a.m. at 733 S. Wabash for domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony).

Joshua Mink, 44, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 3:03 a.m. at 733 S. Wabash for domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony).

Carrie Montes, 39, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 1:05 p.m. at 1717 E. Lincoln Rd. for a warrant (violation of pre-trial).

Carrie Mosier, 25, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 6:44 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore for a warrant (violation of pre-trial).

Nicholas Parks, 41, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 12:36 a.m. at 3608 S. Lafountain for being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of meth (level 5 misdemeanor).

Joshua Pena, 20, was arrested on Oct 11 at 7:30 a.m. at 559 Bradford Circle for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Garrett Sparks, 25, was arrested on Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. at 423 E. North for possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug (class A misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Jillian Spitsbergen, 37, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 12:35 a.m. at 3608 S. Lafountain for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 5 misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug (class A misdemeanor).

Robert Spurgeon, 40, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 4:10 p.m. at Carter and Ohio for habitual traffic violations (level 6 felony).

Jeffrey Umbarger, 49, was arrested on Oct. 11 at 4:19 p.m. at 210 N. Market for a warrant (violation of pre-trial).

Timothy Vonogden, 26, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 2:22 a.m. at 1918 W. Sycamore for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Cody Woodall, 22, was arrested on Oct. 10 at 2:00 a.m. at 4005 S. Lafountain for a warrant (failure to appear).