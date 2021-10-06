Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 5

Below are the arrests for Oct. 5. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Darian Fouch, 27, was arrested on Oct. 5 at 2:12 a.m. at Lordeman and Waugh for possession of meth (level 5 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Travis Griggs, 35, was arrested on Oct. 5 at 12:35 a.m. at 174 E. North for a warrant (petition to revoke).

Jeammie Hankins, 52, was arrested on Oct. 5 at 5:39 p.m. at 210 W. Walnut for public intoxication--alcohol. (class B misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Trever Hicks, 24, was arrested on Oct. 5 at 4:21 a.m. at North and Main for two counts of operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor and a class C misdemeanor).

Thomas Rainwater, 27, was arrested on Oct. 5 at 2:33 a.m. at 1527 N. Waugh for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Travis Sherbino, 28, was arrested on Oct. 5 at 6:22 p.m. at 204 E. Markland Ave. for possession of marijuana (class a misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Nicholas Sitzes, 27, was arrested on Oct 5 at 2:22 p.m. in Kokomo for a warrant (criminal mischief).