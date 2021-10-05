Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 4

Below are the arrests for Oct. 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ronald Anderson, 38, was arrested on Oct. 4 at 4:03 p.m. at 3596 N. 00 EW for battery against an officer (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Ryan Bammerlin, 38, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. at 1109 N. Forest for a warrant (invasion of privacy).
Amanda Guest-Hively, 35, was arrested on Oct. 4 at 4:05 a.m. at Mulberry and Armstrong for possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).
Ashton King, 34, was arrested on Oct. 4 at 2:24 a.m. at Phillips and Morgan for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).