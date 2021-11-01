Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 29-31

Below are the arrests for Oct. 29-31. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Joshua Adkins, 33, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 9:28 p.m. at 1356 S. Waugh for a warrant (petition to revoke).

Matthew Baker, 36, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 1:45 a.m. at US 931 and Center Road for operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Richard Ewing, 57, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 9:47 a.m. at 931 E. Lincoln Rd. and US 931 for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of a schedule V drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jeremy Johnston, 44, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 11:48 p.m. at East Carter Street and South Ohio Street for a warrant (failure to appear).

Tone Maitlen, 35, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 1:20 a.m. at 749 S. Webster St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Christian Nash, 32, was arrested on Oct. 30 at 4:52 a.m. at 2930 Albright Rd. Apt. #102 for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Angela Vanhorn, 40, was arrested on Oct. 29 at 12:26 a.m. at 1800 N. Apperson for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Timothy Vonogden, 26, was arrested on Oct. 31 at 3:39 a.m. at West North Street and North Washington Street for operating a vehicle with an Ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).