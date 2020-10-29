Daily arrest log - Oct. 28

Below are the arrests for Oct. 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Neaven Fite, 31, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 5:30 a.m. at 2015 E. Carter St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor), and being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).

Jacob Taylor, 28, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 2:08 a.m. at East Hoffer Street and US 931. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Josh Bell, 40, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 11:15 p.m. at 804 S. Washington St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Joseph Blackwell, 26, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 1:22 p.m. at 511 Albany Dr. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Alex Burnett, 24, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. at Gulf Shore Boulevard. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Alicia Evans, 23, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 2:33 p.m. at 2213 E. Vaile Ave. She was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony).

Corey Robinson, 19, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft-shoplifting (class A misdemeanor), sniffing-inhaling toxic vapors (class B misdemeanor), and being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Noran Shelton, 42, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 4:05 p.m. at 724 E. Mulberry St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), dealing synthetic drug/lookalike prior (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for dealing in narcotic drugs.

Breanna Williams, 32, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 10:39 a.m. at 2317 N. Armstrong St. She was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Tera Young, 36, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 11:25 a.m. at 1807 St. Louis Dr. She was charged with a warrant for dealing narcotic drugs.