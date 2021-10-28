Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 27

You have permission to edit this article.
Below are the arrests for Oct. 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

James Harrison II, 51, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 9:45 a.m. at North and Armstrong for driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and operating without financial responsibility-priors (class C misdemeanor).

Channel Hunt, 30, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 5:17 a.m. at 512 N. Apperson for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Patrick Nelson, 63, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 8:38 p.m. at Buckeye and State for a hit and run (class B misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Tashonna Robinson, 24, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 10:54 p.m. at 1134 Home Ave. for operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor). 

Nick Watson, 51, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 4:34 a.m. at Reed and Morgan for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

