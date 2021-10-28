Below are the arrests for Oct. 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
James Harrison II, 51, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 9:45 a.m. at North and Armstrong for driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and operating without financial responsibility-priors (class C misdemeanor).
Channel Hunt, 30, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 5:17 a.m. at 512 N. Apperson for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Patrick Nelson, 63, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 8:38 p.m. at Buckeye and State for a hit and run (class B misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Tashonna Robinson, 24, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 10:54 p.m. at 1134 Home Ave. for operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).
Nick Watson, 51, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 4:34 a.m. at Reed and Morgan for operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).
Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 27
