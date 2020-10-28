Daily arrest log - Oct. 27

Below are the arrests for Oct. 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Taylor Delelio, 21, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 12:26 a.m. at West Havens Street and North Apperson Way. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Clymenia Fiedler, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 12:34 a.m. at North Dixon Road and West Jefferson Street. She was charged with battery by bodily waste (level 6 felony) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Joel Obannon, 28, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 5:51 p.m. at East Tate Street and North Lindsay Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Roger Boothby, 54, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant from Hendricks County.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Ashley Cockrell, 27, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 2:54 p.m. at 519 W. Spraker St. She was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Christopher Fowler, 39, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 7:45 p.m. at North Apperson Way and Longview Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Jason Jones, 34, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 11:13 p.m. at 2233 E. Jefferson St. He was charged with intimidation (level 5 felony) and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony).

Fred Lambert, 65, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 2:36 p.m. at 200 E. Taylor St. He was charged with a warrant for battery.

Michael Mandino, 49, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 7:31 a.m. at 910 S. Plate ST. he was charged with domestic battery with a prior for unrelated convictions (level 6 felony) and confinement (level 6 felony).

Dustin Rutherford, 26, was arrested on Oct. 27 at 2:08 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine.