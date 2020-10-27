Daily arrest log - Oct. 26

Below are the arrests for Oct. 26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mark Beasley, 38, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 11:28 p.m. at South Reed Road and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Kasey Hubbard, 32, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m. at 302 E. Broadway St. He was charged with a warrant for dealing narcotics.

Thaddeus Jefferson, 30, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 4:10 p.m. at 101 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), false reporting (class B misdemeanor), and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Jaedon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 12:35 p.m. at 3608 S. Lafountain St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear.

Billie Noland Jr, 39, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 5:51 p.m. at South Market Street. He was charged with a warrant for dealing narcotics.

Donnie Reynolds, 42, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 4:28 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to appear.

Saraya Shoaf, 29, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony) and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Charles Wright, 20, was arrested on Oct. 26 at 7:22 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Webster Street. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), hit/skip (class B misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for PTR.