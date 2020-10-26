Daily arrest log - Oct. 23 to 25

Below are the arrests for Oct. 23 to 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Aaron Armstrong, 29, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 6:23 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Main Street. He was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.

Elmer Barber, 40, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 2:45 p.m. at 1104 E. Taylor St. He was charged with a warrant from Tipton County.

James Charles, 28, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 9:50 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with murder (level 1 felony).

Steven Desoto, 50, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. at 412 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 5 felony) and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).

Eberett Friend, 28, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 3:56 a.m. at 945 E. Broadway St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Cheilsea Hart, 22, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 10:20 p.m. at 2601 N. Washington St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and a warrant for failure to appear.

Devon Inabinet, 27, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 10:41 a.m. at Cartwright Drive and Albany Drive. He was charged with two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance.

April Moody, 42, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 5:20 p.m. at 622 Southlea Dr. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

James Morgan III, 33, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 5:24 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Jacob Ohleyer, 25, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 10:28 p.m. at South Washington Street and East Gerhart Street. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Misty Phillips, 43, was arrested on Oct. 25 at 4:01 p.m. at 502 Edgewater Dr. She was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Scott Powers, 47, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 10:44 p.m. at 4900 Algonquin Drive. He was charged with a warrant for PTR and a warrant from Ripley County.

Brian Prince, 29, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 2:38 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.