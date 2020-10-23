Daily arrest log - Oct. 22

Below are the arrests for Oct. 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Eric Avery, 38, was arrested on Oct. 22 at 3:12 p.m. at South Main Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Kevin Catron, 52, was arrested on Oct. 22 at 10:40 p.m. at 1212 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for PTR.
Emily Fischer, 30, was arrested on Oct. 22 at 4:13 p.m. at 215. S. Superior St. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony) and possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony).
John Weaver III, 39, was arrested on Oct. 22 at 4:21 p.m. at East Superior Street and South Elizabeth Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Kara France, 29, was arrested on Oct. 22 at 12:22 a.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Berkley Road. She was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).