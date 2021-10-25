Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 22-24

Below are the arrests for Oct. 22-24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Johntel Buckner, 34, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 4:41 a.m.at North Webster and Taylor Street for possession of a firearm by a felon (level 4 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance--possession schedule (class A misdemeanor).
Jake Beck, 31, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 4:22 a.m. at 930 S. Washington St. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Shayna Branick, 25, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 3:46 a.m. at Jefferson St. and Washington St.for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Hassan Douglas, 24, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 6:48 p.m. at 927 S. Washington St. for domestic battery-simple assault (class A misdemeanor).
Michael Dunnorm, 33, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 11:27 p.m. at 1621 E. Markland Ave. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant (Fulton Co./ Failure to appear).
Mycah Fowler, 26, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 4:15 a.m. at 1215 W. Jefferson St. for voluntary manslaughter (class 2 felony) and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (level 6 felony).
Ray Kendall II, 32, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 12:48 a.m. at North Apperson Way and Smith Road for a warrant (auto theft).
Ray Kendall II, 32, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 10:41 p.m. at 3205 N. Apperson Way for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (level 6 felony) and battery-bodily injury (class A misdemeanor).
Melissa McGhee, 33, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 12:33 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. for domestic battery-simple assault (class A misdemeanor).
Devin Meyer, 36, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 5:38 p.m. at 1531 S. Main St. Apt. #1 for domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).
James Rhoades, 50, was arrested on Oct. 24 at 6:20 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Unit #6 for operating a vehicle with an Ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated--endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Joshua Suiter, 34, was arrested on Oct. 22 at 12:35 a.m. at North Jay Street and East Lordeman Street for operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and driving while suspended-prior suspension within 10 years (class A misdemeanor).