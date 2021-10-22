Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 21

Below are the arrests for Oct. 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jonathan Barber, 29, was arrested on Oct. 21 at 8:00 p.m. at 1234 N. Washington St. for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and controlled substance-possession schedule (class A misdemeanor).
Edgar Howard, 57, was arrested on Oct. 21 at 6:20 p.m. at Lafountain and Rainbow for possession of cocaine or a narcotic (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended-prior suspension within 10 years (class A misdemeanor).
Kaylynn Mills, 21, was arrested on Oct. 21 at 5:05 p.m. at 1808 S. Reed Rd. for a warrant (Carroll County).
was arrested on Oct. 21 at 12:24 p.m. at East Gano Street and North Jay Street for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), dealing cocaine or a narcotic (level 3 felony), and possession of cocaine or narcotic (level 4 felony), a warrant (possession of narcotics), a warrant (carrying a handgun without a license) and a warrant (escape from home detention).