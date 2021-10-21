Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 20

Below are the arrests for Oct. 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Mikeisha Adkins, 24, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 3:15 p.m at 300 E. Wheeler St. for identity deception (level 6 felony), a warrant (petition to revoke) and a warrant (operating a vehicle while intoxicated).
Zachary Bowlin, 34, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 4:17 p.m. at 902 N. Lindsay for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant (class A misdemeanor).
Bernard Martin, 57, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 1:19 a.m. at 912 N. Jay St. for a false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemanor).
Howard Murohy, 34, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 7:04 p.m. at 1521 N. Waugh for a warrant (residential entry).
Patrick Walker, 35, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 12:46 a.m. at 1216 Columbus Blvd. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).