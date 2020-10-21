Daily arrest log - Oct. 20

Below are the arrests for Oct. 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kody Lewis, 27, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 3:43 a.m. at South Lafountain Street and South Reed Road. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), and never obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor).
Gregory Malone, 37, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 1:52 a.m. at East Lincoln Road and South Reed Road. He was charged with dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Howard Slusher, 55, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 1:10 a.m. at 2304 N. Armstrong St. Hew as charged with HTV (level 5 felony).
Clymenia Fielder, 62, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 6:55 p.m. at 219 E. Sycamore St. She was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Darrell Slusher, 51, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 12:59 a.m. at 2304 N. Armstrong St. He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for PTR, and a warrant for failure to appear.
William Starnard, 52, was arrested on Oct. 20 at 7:50 p.m. at 2900 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with battery (level 6 felony), sexual battery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and intimidation (level 6 felony).