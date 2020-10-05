Daily arrest log - Oct. 2 to Oct. 4

Below are the arrests for Oct. 2 to 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Everett Johnson, 52, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 3:25 a.m. at West Monroe Street and North Webster Street. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

David Anderson, 26, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 1:23 a.m. at 800 E Hoffer St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Jhovany Barrada, 29, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 9:05 p.m. at West Havens Street and North Mccann Street. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Kody Calderon, 27, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 3:40 a.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Washington Street. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (driving while suspended).

Shan Cox, 47, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 9:35 p.m. at 1815 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Mya Dunham, 20, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 3:34 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and West Jackson Street and. She was charged with possession of a precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), two counts of resisting (level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), manufacturing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for PTR, a warrant for failure to appear, and two warrants for felony arrests.

Joyce Faulkner, 37, was arrested on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at 919 N. Purdum St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Britney McCool, 33, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. at 4901 Algonquin Trail. She was charged with resisting (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for failure to appear.

Leon Pearson, 48, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 4:12 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Josiah Riddle, 22, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 6:05 a.m. at 1021 W. Park Ave. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Dillon Smith, 23, was arrested on Oct. 3 at North Ohio Street and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Ron Woodard, 3, was arrested on Oct. 3 at 12 a.m. at 914 E. Havens St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).