Daily arrest log - Oct. 19

Below are the arrests for Oct. 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alex Burnett, 24, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 8:42 p.m. at North Lafountain Street and East Firmin Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Jacob Main, 34, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 11:37 a.m. at 2206 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with unlawful use of 911 service (class A misdemeanor).
Anyah Nieto, 19, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 4:41 p.m. at 3016 S. Webster. She was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Kenneth Bradburn, 38, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 2:06 a.m. at 2800 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant from Grant County.