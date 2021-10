Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 19

Below are the arrests for Oct. 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brad Bowley, 51, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 12:30 a.m. at West Boulevard Street and Versailles for invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Larry Edwards Jr, 48, was arrested on Oct 19 at 7:45 p.m. at 1109 S. Main St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Brandon Gibson, 37, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 5:23 a.m. at North Main Street and East Morgan Street for a warrant (failure to appear).

Bruce Johnson II, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 2:59 p.m. at 803 Buckskin Ct. for a warrant (domestic battery).

Angelique Peterson, 20, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 4:21 a.m. at North Market Street and East Spraker Street for a warrant (invasion of privacy).

Robert Russell, 57, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 5:29 a.m. at 1626 N. Webster St. for a warrant (burglary).

Roger Thomas, 70, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 7:57 p.m. at 416 W. North St. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).