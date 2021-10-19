Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 18

Below are the arrests for Oct. 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Blackwell, 28, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 9:16 p.m. at East Fischer Street and North Bell Street for a warrant (intimidation).
Scott Callis, 57, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 5:21 a.m. at Plate Street and Markland Avenue for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), reckless driving (class A misdemeanor) and driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor).
Devin Johnson, 28, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 804 E. Taylor for resisting law enforcement (class a misdemeanor) and a warrant (possession of a handgun without a license).