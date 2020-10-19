You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - Oct. 16 to 18

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests for Oct. 16 to 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brandon Thomas, 25, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 12:55 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Wabash Street. He was charged with a warrant from Miami County.

Paul Binns, 58, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 9:40 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East North Street. He was charged with operating with a controlled substance in body (class C misdemeanor).

Ashley Carter, 36, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 3:54 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland. She was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

William Cook, 27, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 1:57 a.m. at North Ohio Street and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle with ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Richard Ford, 42, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 3:40 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for dealing in a look-alike substance.

Kaitlyn Goble, 22, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 12:18 a.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charge with a warrant for theft.

Jonathon Goolsby, 39, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 12:10 a.m. at 5513 Arrowhead Blvd. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Xavier Hamlin, 23, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 5:24 p.m. at 2501 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Ashleigh Harmon, 36, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 8:02 p.m. at 925 N. Armstrong St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Jason Jones, 34, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 4:26 a.m. at 1109 E. North St. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Devante Love, 27, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 12:27 a.m. at 408 E. Richmond St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Sheni Newsom, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 6:11 p.m. at West Cadillac Drive and Mohr Drive. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor).

Kendrick Phillips, 30, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 7:31 p.m. at East Barkdol Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with a warrant for aggravated battery.

Anthony Ross, 23, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 6:19 p.m. at West Cadillac Drive and Mohr Drive. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor).

Char-Michael Williams Jr., 25, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 6:10 p.m. at 412 E. Madison St. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Tags