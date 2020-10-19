Daily arrest log - Oct. 16 to 18

Below are the arrests for Oct. 16 to 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brandon Thomas, 25, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 12:55 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Wabash Street. He was charged with a warrant from Miami County.

Paul Binns, 58, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 9:40 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East North Street. He was charged with operating with a controlled substance in body (class C misdemeanor).

Ashley Carter, 36, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 3:54 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland. She was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

William Cook, 27, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 1:57 a.m. at North Ohio Street and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle with ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Richard Ford, 42, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 3:40 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for dealing in a look-alike substance.

Kaitlyn Goble, 22, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 12:18 a.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charge with a warrant for theft.

Jonathon Goolsby, 39, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 12:10 a.m. at 5513 Arrowhead Blvd. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for operating a vehicle without obtaining a license.

Xavier Hamlin, 23, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 5:24 p.m. at 2501 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for non-compliance.

Ashleigh Harmon, 36, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 8:02 p.m. at 925 N. Armstrong St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Jason Jones, 34, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 4:26 a.m. at 1109 E. North St. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Devante Love, 27, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 12:27 a.m. at 408 E. Richmond St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Sheni Newsom, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 6:11 p.m. at West Cadillac Drive and Mohr Drive. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor).

Kendrick Phillips, 30, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 7:31 p.m. at East Barkdol Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with a warrant for aggravated battery.

Anthony Ross, 23, was arrested on Oct. 18 at 6:19 p.m. at West Cadillac Drive and Mohr Drive. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor).

Char-Michael Williams Jr., 25, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 6:10 p.m. at 412 E. Madison St. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).