Daily arrest log - Oct. 15

Below are the arrests for Oct. 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Patty Thatcher, 47, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 4:56 a.m. at 402 Ruddell Dr. She was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony) and confinement (level 6 felony).
Shaquille Cannon, 28, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 7:14 p.m. at 2350 W. Alto Road. He was charged with manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), a prior for possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Kelly Comstock, 54, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 4:47 p.m. at 1613 E. Firmin St. She was charged with a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to appear.
Carl James, 39, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 5:01 p.m. at 3730 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for NCO.
Sheri Spencer, 37, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 9:14 p.m. at 2501 N. Apperson Way. She was charged with a warrant for violation of a protection order.
Max Trinoskey, 54, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 7:15 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with two warrants for PTR and a warrant for theft.