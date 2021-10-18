Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 15-17

Below are the arrests for Oct. 15-17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jake Beck, 31, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 3:20 a.m. at North Washington Street and Monroe for a warrant (Hamilton County).
Larico Berry, 31, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 1:41 a.m. at North Lafountain Street and East Lordeman Street for false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Antonio Clark, 49, was arrested on East Jefferson Street and North Main Street for driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).
Brandon Dewitt, 41, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 2:41 a.m. at 1036 Home Ave. for driving while suspended-prior (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant (petition to revoke).
Charles Fields, 51, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 2:00 a.m. at North Washington Street and West Madison for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Tara Guffey, 30, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 4:44 p.m. at 1329 S. Locke St. for a warrant (petition to revoke).
Michael McCartney, 38, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 3:16 a.m. at Washington Street and Markland Avenue for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Dwayne Richardson Junior, 39, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. at 1114 S. Locke St. for battery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Jewell Swygert, 20, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 7:07 p.m. at 718 W. Mulberry St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Logan Taylor, 20, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 6:56 p.m. at 718 W. Mulberry St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Rick Turner, 31, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 7:35 a.m. at 219 W. Morgan St. for two warrants (petition to revoke).
Adrianna White, 27, was arrested on Oct. 16 at 2:17 at North Washington Street and West Monrose for false informing (class B misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle with an Ace of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor).
Tyrice Wilburn, 32, was arrested on Oct. 15 at 1:00 a.m. at Havens and Apperson for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and two counts of operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor and class A misdemeanor).
Richard Young, 55, was arrested on Oct. 17 at 12:10 p.m. at 415 N. Indiana Ave. for a warrant (petition to revoke).