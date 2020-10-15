Daily arrest log - Oct. 14

Below are the arrests for Oct. 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zachary Burkhead, 35, was arrested on Oct. 14 at 5:15 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for escaping work release.
Jurtis Kennedy, 30, was arrested on Oct. 14 at 10:42 p.m. at 101 N. Union St. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Daryl Logan, 34, was arrested on Oct. 14 at 7:57 p.m. at 409 E. Walnut St. He was charged with battery of a police officer (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).
Christopher Patton, 42, was arrested on Oct. 14 at 8:49 p.m. at 1108 W. Monroe St. He was charged with a warrant for domestic battery.
Cassandra Shepard, 38, was arrested on Oct. 14 at 2:54 p.m. at 4351 North and 300 West. She was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Johnathon Thompson, 28, was arrested on Oct. 14 at 11:23 p.m. at 301 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).