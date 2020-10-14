Daily arrest log - Oct. 13

Below are the arrests for Oct. 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Deshawn Coleman, 24, was arrested on Oct. 13 at 2:10 a.m. at 602 Marsha Court. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Tavaris Greene, 28, was arrested on Oct. 13 at 2:02 a.m. at 605 Marsha Court. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony), and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Amanda Abney, 46, was arrested on Oct. 13 at 3:34 p.m. at 1100 S. Plate St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Harris, 30, was arrested on Oct. 13 at 5:19 p.m. at East Murden Street and South Ohio Street. He was chargd with theft (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Stanley Martinez, 57, was arrested on Oct. 13 at 4:38 p.m. at 321 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony) and a warrant for battery.

Leigh Ross, 37, was arrested on Oct. 13 at 11:48 a.m. at 2000 W. Deffenbaugh St. He was charged with refusal to identify (class C misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Phillip Williams, 19, was arrested on Oct. 13 at 9:15 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with a warrant for armed robbery.