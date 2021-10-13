Daily Arrest Log - Oct. 12

Below are the arrests for Oct. 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Frank Abney Jr., 44, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 2:16 p.m. at 220 N. Union for two warrants (resisting law enforcement) and a warrant (driving while suspended).
Christopher Glassburn, 45, was arrest on Oct. 12 at 11:18 at Morgan and Washington for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant (Cass County).
Tyler Greer, 31, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 12:25 a.m. at 268 S. 31 for a warrant (failure to appear).
Shana Hulsey, 33, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 2:22 a.m. at 1301 W. Lincoln for false informing (class B misdemeanor), hit and run (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Sheldon Sturgell, 28, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 5:17 p.m. at 710 E. Jefferson for domestic battery-simple assault (class A misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 5 felony).